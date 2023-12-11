Stanbic Bank applauds the Sixth Volta Fair organizers

Stanbic Bank, one of the sponsors of the Sixth Volta Trade and Investment Fair, has commended the organisers of the sixth volta fair.

Madam Malwine Amenu, the Ho Branch Manager of the Bank in interview of the Ghana News Agency described the fair as impactful and impressive.

She disclosed that the Bank registered 40 new customers and 20 referrals that they would follow up with after the fair, though the figure fell short of their expectations.

The Manager noted that the Bank registered over 250 new customers at the last event held at the stadium, and this time around, they were hoping for at least 500.

Madam Amenu said the Bank believed in the development of the Volta Region and that the trade and investment fair was one of the tools that could turn the corner to make it a reality.

The fair was organised by the Association of Ghana Industries, the Volta Regional Coordinating Council, and the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and run from November 26 to December 10, 2023.

It offered a common platform for business owners within the region and other parts of the country as well as the West Africa subregion to market their products and showcase them to the rest of the world.

The Fair was officially opened on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, on theme: “Leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) for Economic Development.”

The theme aligns with the AfCFTA’s overarching goal of fostering inclusivity by empowering young Africans, women and integrating informal cross-border traders into formal economic framework.