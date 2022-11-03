Stanbic Bank CEO advises university graduates to pursue careers in entrepreneurship  

Mr Kwamina Asomaning, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Stanbic Bank Limited, has advised university graduates to pursue careers in entrepreneurship for sustainable livelihoods.

“Graduates must be willing to break a new mold of opportunities and ideas. This is important because the world has redefined work as no longer a place you go, but rather a thing you do,” he said.

Mr Asomaning gave the advice when he addressed the 21st graduation and 32nd matriculation ceremony of the Catholic University of Ghana (CUG) held at the main campus at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region.

The graduands; 915 in total, comprised 315 undergraduates and 600 postgraduates.

They pursued Master of Arts (MA) in Religious Studies and Pastoral Ministry, Business Administration, Public Health, and Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Educational Administration and Management, Curriculum Studies, Guidance and Counseling.

The University also admitted 973 fresh students for the 2022/2023 academic year to pursue degree courses in Business Administration, Human Resource, Computer Science, General Nursing, Midwifery, Public Health Nursing, Information Technology, Data Science as well as other Diploma and Certificate programmes.

Mr Asomaning urged the graduates and students to broaden their horizons to take advantage of other career opportunities, particularly entrepreneurship, to create jobs for themselves.

He advised them to capitalise on the digitilisation process and use the internet to gain proficiency in highly sought-after disciplines like coding, web and app design, data science and artificial intelligence.

“The internet is awash with free tools on google, LinkedIn, amazon and web services to help you chart a new path for your careers,” Mr Asomaning said.

Professor Daniel Obeng-Ofori, the Vice Chancellor of the CUG, commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the Presidential Charter, making the university autonomous.

With the Charter, Prof. Obeng-Ofori said the CUG would introduce other relevant academic programmes to benefit the nation.

He expressed appreciation to the lecturers, faculty heads and the entire university community for their support towards its growth and development.

He advised the fresh students to remain disciplined and avoid examination malpractices that could lead to their dismissal.