Stanbic Bank emerges as the highest-rated Ghanaian bank for Personal and Business Customers

Stanbic Bank Ghana has emerged as the highest-rated Ghanaian bank for overall service quality for personal and business customers in the 5th Ghana Customer Service Index (GCSI), a survey conducted by The Institute of Customer Service Professionals (ICSP).

The survey which was conducted amongst 188 companies from 11 different sectors showed that out of 16 banks, Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited came tops with an overall score of 81.4%.

Commenting on the recognition, Head, Voice Branch & Customer Experience (CHNW) at Stanbic Bank, Nana Serwaah Bossman stated that, this achievement is as a result of the bank’s commitment to innovation and its omni-channel strategy, which includes fully digital banking services integrated with the traditional banking channels, online and mobile banking experiences.

She said, “Stanbic Bank Ghana is passionate about building a single source of truth across the entire customer journey and being able to respond quickly to changing customer needs.

That is why we partnered with and adopted Salesforce as the key mechanism for client relationships to leverage engagements and interactions to our mutually beneficial advantage.

This was a major step towards transforming the Bank into a client-centered platform business that delivers a range of individualized, instantly available solutions, services, and opportunities, enabled by modern digital technologies, and delivered in whatever way a client prefers”.

“Our significant investment in technology and the use of our data capabilities to build deeper, better and more enduring relationships with our clients is evidently paying off. The Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform among other things, has made it easy for us to cross-serve our customers with tailored and targeted financial services, reduced manual work and there’s advanced cooperation between groups and teams. It is refreshing to know that customers are noticing the difference”, she added.

Nana Serwaah also commended the Customer Experience team and the entire Stanbic workforce for living the Bank’s Service Charter principles.

She stated, “Congratulations to the entire team at Stanbic bank for making this achievement possible. This recognition is a testament of the hard work and effort that we put into work and the evidence of your dedication to excellence. I am certain that this award will spur us to do even more and put in extra effort to make sure that we remain on top of our game.”

The Ghana Customer Service Index (GCSI) is a national indicator of customer evaluations of the quality of goods and services patronized by both Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians living in Ghana.

The GCSI 2022 measured customer satisfaction, its causes, and effects as well as implications, for 11 economic sectors namely Banking, Healthcare, Hospitality, Insurance, Online businesses, Public Institutions, Retail Malls, Telecommunications, Transportation, E-Commerce and Utilities.

The GCSI is produced by the Institute of Customer Service Professionals (ICSP) through a partnership with Hegemony Consulting Limited, a Market Research consulting firm.

Earlier this year, Stanbic Bank Ghana was also ranked amongst the top three Ghanaian banks with the most loyal customers in the banking sector by research firm, Global InfoAnalytics.