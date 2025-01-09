Stanbic Bank Ghana Wins Overall Best Bank at EMEA Finance African Banking Awards 2024

Stanbic Bank Ghana has been honored as the Overall Best Bank in Ghana at the 17th edition of the prestigious EMEA Finance African Banking Awards 2024.

The bank also retained its titles as Best Investment Bank for the fourth consecutive year and Best Debt House for the fifth time, solidifying its leadership in the country’s financial sector.

The EMEA Finance African Banking Awards, now in their 17th year, celebrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in banking across Africa. These awards highlight institutions demonstrating exceptional performance, strong financial growth, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. The recognition showcases Stanbic Bank’s outstanding contributions to Ghana’s banking landscape.

Kwamina Asomaning, Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Ghana, expressed pride in the bank’s achievements, attributing the success to its dedicated team and collaborative efforts. “This recognition is a testament to the strength of our franchise and our commitment to driving economic growth. We are dedicated to empowering dreams and delivering innovative financial solutions,” Asomaning said.

Additionally, Mr. Asomaning highlighted the bank’s ability to provide strategic financing and investment solutions that support sustainable development in Ghana and beyond. “Being named the Best Debt House and Best Investment Bank reflects our capacity to meet the evolving needs of our clients,” he added.

EMEA Finance praised the resilience of the award-winning banks, recognizing their ability to thrive despite challenging global economic conditions. The publication commended prudent risk management, compelling client offers, and thoughtful lending practices that have ensured healthy balance sheets, growing deposits, and robust liquidity.

Stanbic Bank Ghana is part of the Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets, with a presence in 20 African countries. This award adds to the Group’s impressive legacy, having won 29 awards at the previous edition of the African Banking Awards. Since its establishment in Ghana, Stanbic Bank has positioned itself as a leading financial institution, empowering individuals, businesses, and communities to achieve their financial goals and contribute to economic transformation.