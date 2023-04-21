Stanbic Bank Pays A Courtesy Call On National Chief Imam

Stanbic Bank Ghana has paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, His Eminence, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharabutu at his residence in Fadama, Accra.

The delegation was led by the bank’s Chief Executive, Kwamina Asomaning, and the visit was in keeping with the bank’s annual tradition of extending goodwill to the Muslim community during the holy month of Ramadan.

Speaking on behalf of the Bank, Mr. Asomaning thanked the Chief Imam for his role in promoting peace and unity among religions represented in the country saying, “The Chief Imam is a symbol of peace in our community and has worked hard to promote inter-faith tolerance.

We have a long-standing relationship and we are excited to be here once again to join you in this period of spiritual renewal and reflection. We are grateful for the friendship.”

In the spirit of celebrating love in the holy month of Ramadan, the bank presented items including cash, bags of rice, cartons of cooking oil, Milo, and dates to support the community.

The National Chief Imam thanked and implored the delegation to continue in the spirit of love. He said, “We are grateful to you for upholding this tradition.

The last 10 days are special because we believe a night full of blessings will fall. We are grateful to Stanbic for this donation. The servants of God who are deprived are the ones who will benefit from your donation as this fast ends. We pray your bank flourishes and escapes losses.

We pray for Allah to enhance the peace we are enjoying. May the peace of this month reach all of you and help the nation to know peace”.

In a related development, Stanbic Bank treated its Muslim clients and employees to an Iftar dinner at the bank’s Learning and Development Centre, the Andani Center of Excellence at Spintex.

Representing the National Chief Imam, His Eminence, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharabutu, Dr. Marzuk (Personal Assistant to the Chief Imam) thanked Stanbic Bank for their hospitality and continuous show of support.

He said, “As a community, we are proud of the strong relationship we have built with Stanbic Bank over the years.

Your support isn’t something we take for granted or consider as CSR activity. For us, it is an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to interfaith harmony and the symbiotic relationship between religion and industry.

On behalf of His Eminence the Chief Imam, I thank you for your hospitality and your generosity during this holy period. Continue to show exemplary leadership in your support for the community and the country. God bless you.”

Over the years, Stanbic Bank has nurtured a strong bond with the Muslim community in Ghana and will continue to do so as they make significant contributions to Ghana’s development.