Stanbic Bank supports Agave Development Association to improve sanitation at Dabala SHS

The Agave Development Association (ADA) will soon construct a modern 10-seater toilet project at the girl’s dormitory of the Dabala Senior High Technical School (DASTECH).

The project, estimated to cost about GH¢80,000.00, would ease the pressure on the current two water closets serving the about 550 girls and also improve sanitary conditions at the dormitory complex in the school.

Mr Wilberforce Isaac Kwadzo Azumah, Interim Chairman of ADA, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the Association had secured a GH¢50,000.00 support from the Transactional Products and Services Department within the Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) Unit of Stanbic Bank Ghana Ltd, Accra, towards delivering the project at DASTECH.

He said the support package from Stanbic Bank was initiated by Mad Francesca Dzifa Bedzra, an Agave citizen, and thanked the bank for the benevolence.

Mr Azumah disclosed that the ADA, formed barely two years ago, raised an amount of GH¢12,500.00 from members through an appeal in December, last year, and expressed hope that plans to raise an additional GH¢17,500.00 from citizens, residents and friends of Agave to make up the total of GH¢80,000.00 for the project, would be successful.

“We expect to start construction works on the toilet project for the school when the first tranche of funds from Stanbic team is received. We encourage Agave citizens, residents and friends of the Agave area to support to raise the remaining amount for early completion of the project.

“ADA has prioritised ensuring female students in DASTECH Girls’ Dormitory get the right lavatory environment they need to learn and grow. The current two water closets for over 550 girls in the girls’ dormitory complex is a sad situation we cannot accept,” the retired educationist said.

Dabala Senior High Technical School, a boarding and day co-educational institution established in 1991 to absorb Junior High School graduates in Dabala and its environs, and one of the four public second cycle institutions in South Tongu District grapples with infrastructure challenges, including inadequate accommodation for boarding students and classroom blocks for effective teaching and learning.