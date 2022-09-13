Stanbic Bank Supports Asogli State Council

Stanbic Bank Ghana, as part of its commitment to fashioning valuable partnerships and upholding Ghanaian heritage and culture, has presented a cheque of Forty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS40,000.00) to the Asogli state.

Presenting the cheque and three boxes of schnapps, Manager Communication at Stanbic Bank, Kojo Akoi-Larbi underscored the importance of social support in achieving inclusive and shared societal goals.

He said, “As a bank we acknowledge that it is imperative to provide critical support in achieving societal goal and it is for that reason Stanbic Bank remains a strong partner to major local initiatives. We have a proud long-standing legacy of investing in the arts and our traditional institutions. Asogli Te Za is a visual spectacle rooted in all that is beautiful with a rich cultural dexterity, much in line with our character traits and brand personality.

He added that “Stanbic Bank is committed to supporting the development of culture in Ghana by partnering festivals like Te za, and through other initiatives aimed at growing arts and tourism in the country. Our brand purpose: Ghana is our home; we drive her growth, will be achieved if we direct our efforts to the shared benefit of our clients, our people and our society”.

Mr. Larbi also thanked the leaders of the community for their hospitality and applauded their zeal to make Ho the oxygen city of our time.

“We are very grateful, particularly to Togbe Afede, the Asogli State Council and all the brilliant people who work tirelessly to make Te za the beautiful festival it has become. We are dedicated to developing our partnership with the people to help them realise their dreams through timely support and guidance. Through this partnership, we are very hopeful that the transformation, growth, success and a brighter tomorrow for the people of Asogli, as we say at Stanbic, can be’”, he said.

The donation was received by elders of Asogli state council on behalf of Togbe Afede XIV, when the bank joined other corporates and well-wishers to pay homage to the king when he sat in state on Friday, September 9, 2022.