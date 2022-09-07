 Stanbic Bank Supports Hope Children’s Village

The Finance Department of Stanbic Bank Ghana as part of their annual Corporate Social Engagements visited the Hope Children’s Village in the Central Region, last week.

The team from the bank spent time with the children toured the facility and donated an amount of GHS20,000 and items including toiletries, foodstuff, and assorted drinks to the orphanage.

Victor Yeboah-Manu, Chief Finance Officer at Stanbic Bank, and leader of the Stanbic delegation presented the cheque on behalf of the bank.

He took the opportunity to commend the management of the orphanage for the good work they were doing and emphasized the bank’s commitment to supporting education.

He said, “We came here last year and saw the good work the team is doing for these wonderful children. This year we are back again to do even more to support their efforts.

As a bank with a vested interest in promoting quality education for the youth, it is always fulfilling to support the education of these young ones under the care of the orphanage. We are very hopeful that this donation will not only help cater for their basic academic needs but will also help actualize their individual dreams.

Samuel Osei Addo, the Managing Director of the Hope Children’s Village received the donation on behalf of the ‘village’ and expressed his excitement and gratitude to the bank for their support.

“We are very happy today because of this wonderful donation we have received from Stanbic bank. We have about 48 children in different universities across the country whom we’ve been earnestly looking for funds to settle their fees; this gesture is essentially timely and appreciable. We are truly grateful to you for your continuous support.

May God almighty continue to bless Stanbic Bank and replenish you for being heralds of hope”, he said.

The Hope Children’s Village has been in operation for 26 years and continues to give hope to over 1000 children.

There are 7 residential children’s homes where the physical, emotional, nutritional, and spiritual needs of 599 children are being provided for every day. The Stanbic Finance department has over the years provided support for selected special needs educational centres, including the Dzorwulu Special School.