The St Peter’s Senior High School Old Boys’ Association (PERSCOBA) with support from Stanbic Bank, Ghana has donated Personal Protective Items (PPIs) to the St. Peter’s Senior High School to complement the government’ s efforts in fighting the spread of the coronavirus in the school.

The items worth GH¢ 10,000.00 include; tissue papers, liquid soaps, nose masks, alcohol based hand sanitizers and veronica buckets.

At a brief ceremony to present the items to the school, Mr Daniel Kwesi Nyarko who represented the group said the donation formed part of the Stanbic Bank’s corporate social responsibility.

He said the gesture was an initiative based on a request from the Headteacher to the old students of the school to support the school with enough PPE for them to observe the government’s directives of the frequent hand washing with soap under running water.

Mr Nyarko assured of the association’s continuous support to the school by helping to promote sporting activities through frequent donations.

He commended Stanbic Bank for their immense support, urging them to continue collaborating with them to support their alma mater.

Mr Nyarko entreated the students to take the government’s safety directives seriously to reduce the risk of them contracting the virus.

Receiving the items on behalf of the school, Mr Kwame Owusu Aduomi, the Headteacher of the school applauded the group for heeding to his plea and promised to put the items to its maximum use.

He said the school had initiated a program where they engage health workers from the Nkakaw Holy Family Hospital to educate the students every morning on some precautionary measures associated with the corona virus.

Mr Aduomi therefore called on other old boys, philanthropists and corporate entities to come to support the school in this COVID-19 era.

Advertisements