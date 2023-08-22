Stanbic Bank Supports Solar Legacy Project

Stanbic Bank has donated GHC15,000 in support of the 1999 graduating class of Holy Child High School’s (HOPSA 99) solar legacy project.

The group recently launched its upcoming silver jubilee celebrations and speech and prize-giving day, with a fundraising event for a solar legacy project.

Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu, Head of Brand and Marketing, Stanbic Bank, presenting the cheque to the HOPSA 99 executives, said the donation formed part of the Bank’s commitment towards decarbonisation and energy transition.

It also formed part of the Bank’s focus on responding to the ever-growing need for reliable access to renewable and sustainable energy solutions in the country and its investments in responsible partners that supported those ambitions, he said.

“Solar is a good pick because it resonates with climate change, which is one of the areas we are interested in. We are happy for this new chapter of progress for the benefit of our youngsters currently studying at Holy Child and future students, the economy and the environment. ”

He added that, harnessing Ghana’s abundant sun and wind resources could hold the key to future-proofing the country’s energy sector and that the Bank was glad to be part of such legacy project.

Mrs. Sheila Enyonam Akyea, President, HOPSA 99-year group, received the donation on behalf of the group and thanked Stanbic Bank for taking a special interest in the solar project.

“We cannot thank Stanbic enough for the support thus far. We know this is a very tough time for Ghanaian banks, but they still found a way to put us on their discretionary spend list. This gesture will go a long way to help migrate the entire Holy Child School community onto solar power and make the School a net producer of energy for the national grid,” she said.

The HOPSA 99 Solar Legacy Project, which is to provide a sustainable energy to the School was selected by the year group as a way of giving back to the school 25 years after completion, as the group takes its turn to host the School’s upcoming 78th speech and prize-giving day next year March.

The project is to among other things, address the problem of unreliable power supply in the nine houses of the School, to reduce the School’s electricity bill by 50 per cent, to promote clean, reliable and sustainable energy, contribute significantly to the attainment of the UN SDG Goal 7 and enlighten the students on installation and operation of solar PV systems.

Estimated to cost about GH¢1.3 million (without taxes), the project is intended to provide a total of 63KW of power, which is about 70 per cent of the School’s total energy needs.