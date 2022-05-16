Stanbic Bank Supports The Ark Foundation On Mothers’ Day

Stanbic Bank Ghana has donated a sum of GHS 20,000 to the Ark Foundation Ghana, a non-profit organization that focuses on the protection of abused women and children.

The donation was made at the ‘Mother’s Day Shelter Fundraiser’ event, which was held at the headquarters of the Foundation in Haatso.

The event was held to raise funds to support the activities of the foundation to support women and children in need. South Africa’s High Commissioner to Ghana H.E Jeanet Mason was present at the event. Also in attendance were reps from Vodafone Ghana, the Prison services, the Ghana Bar Association, the Domestic Violence Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) and Stanbic Bank Ghana.

Presenting the cheque to the Foundation, 2022 Stanbic Woman of the Year, Jacqueline Osei-Kusi noted that the donation is in line with the Bank’s commitment to the #HeForShe movement, which obligates the Bank to make a stand against gender-based violence, and support those who have fallen victims thereof.

She said, “As a bank we have seen the good work that the Ark Foundation is doing here and Ghana and we want to commend them for it. Violence affecting women is one of the most pressing and common challenges Africa faces. At Stanbic we believe that Africa is our home and we drive her growth. It is impossible to drive the growth of our country without supporting the women who work hard to contribute to national development.

This Mother’s day we are presenting a cheque of 20,000 Ghana cedis to the Ark Foundation which over the years has not only highlighted the problem of gender based violence but has paved a way forward for us to learn grow and overcome this challenge to produce a future of happier and healthier women.”

Mrs. Osei-Kusi who is also Stanbic Banks Woman of the Year went on to advise women to speak out and work together to combat the growing challenges they face as a community. She also pledged on behalf of the bank to continue to support women all over the country in the fight towards gender equality. She said “as women we are very powerful and strong.

We need to bold and speak up about the issues we are facing and fight against them. Stanbic Bank will continue to support women as we continue to fight towards gender equality and continue to promote women empowerment. Together we can make a change.”

The Executive Director of the Ark Foundation, Angela Dwamena-Aboagye received the donation on behalf of her group and thanked Stanbic for their support. She said, “it is amazing the things we can do when we work together to support each other. We are grateful to Stanbic Bank for this donation that they have made. This sum of money will go a long way to improving the lives of women all over the country who are victims of all forms of violence. We know we can count on your continuous support to do bigger and better things for women and children here in Ghana. Thank you very much.”

The Ark offers to vulnerable, distressed and abused persons, in particular women and children, compassionate care and empowering spaces to live without fear of violence or oppression from others and to find strength, dignity and hope for life.