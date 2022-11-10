Stanbic CEO Nurtures Strong Partnerships With Clients In Bono Region

Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank, Kwamina Asomaning, has met with some clients of the bank in the Bono Region capital of Sunyani as part of the bank’s commitment to building strong partnerships that spur growth in different sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

Mr. Asomaning, who was accompanied by the Head, Brand and Marketing and at Stanbic Bank, Mawuko Afadzinu, and the Bono Regional Manager of the bank, Anthony Asare, met with executives from Form Ghana and Ericas Limited. Kwamina Asomaning expressed the bank’s gratitude to the companies for choosing to do business with Stanbic Bank despite the multiplicity of banks in the country.

He said “We at Stanbic Bank want to say thank you for choosing us among the many banks in Ghana and also for sticking with us throughout the years. For those of you, our clients, who are far away from the capital and for that matter don’t get to see us often, we treasure you very much because even though you do not get to see us, you still stick with us and do business with us. So, anytime we find ourselves here, we take the opportunity to meet with you and discuss ways we can serve you even better.”

The Finance and Administration Director at Form Ghana, Samuel Sarpong explained what the company does and thanked Stanbic Bank for the fruitful partnership they have enjoyed over the years. According to him “Since the incorporation of the company in 2007, Form Ghana has grown to become the leading forest plantation company in Ghana, managing over 20,000 hectares of land with 12,000 plus hectares reforested with teak, indigenous tree plantations and nature conservative areas. The company currently employs over 1,000 permanent and casual workers.”

Mr. Sarpong continued that “We have had experiences with a lot of banks in the past who didn’t understand our business and our needs but the situation is different with Stanbic. Our relationship with you has been great so far and we are equally grateful for the enormous support you have given us over the years.”

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Ericas Limited, Eric Asare, expressed confidence in the ability of Stanbic Bank to support the company even in these very trying times. Mr. Asare noted that “We have been trying to expand our operations across the region over the past couple of years but with the economic situation at the moment we have slowed down a bit. However, I know from my experience with Stanbic Bank over the years that when I approach you, you will support the business in any way that you can. And I am very grateful that today, the Chief Executive himself has come to confer with us to get a firsthand experience of what businesses in the region are going through and how best the bank can help. We are excited about this and be rest assured that we will contact you any time we require your help.”

This year, Stanbic Bank dedicated the month of October to celebrate loyal customers for their support and also members of staff for their excellent customer service. Early on in the month, the Chief Executive, Kwamina Asomaning spent time with traders and store owners who are clients of the bank to thank them for their loyalty and also to further strengthen the relationship between the bank and the traders.