Stanbic Donates GH¢200k To Appiatse Support Fund

Stanbic Bank has donated a cheque for GHS200,000.00 to the Appiatse Support Fund towards the reconstruction of the battered community.

The donation also targets investment into the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education of girls in the community.

Mr Mawuko Afadzenu, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs of the Bank, who presented the cheque to Reverend Dr Joyce Rosalind Aryee, Chairperson of the Fund, said GHS100,000.00 was to be invested in each of the two activities.

He explained that the Bank donated as a response to the rallying call by government to help in rebuilding Appiatse after its unexpected destruction.

Moreover, the decision to commit GHS100,000.00 to STEM education for females was to empower them to make a meaningful livelihood, he said.

Dr. Aryee, who expressed the profound gratitude of Appiatse residents and the nation at large to Stanbic bank for the kind gesture, said the Fund had also received millions of Cedis from GCB and other banks, and bags of cement valued at 85 million Cedis from GHACEM.

The Forestry Commission had donated wood valued at 100 million Cedis, while the Ghana Gas Company Limited had donated two million Cedis to be used as a relief for the community and its reconstruction, she said.

Dr. Aryee said some of the monies received for the Fund would be invested to yield returns, adding: “When you disburse, you shouldn’t disburse all at once and it will not be prudent to leave the money almost like current account.”

“We have to do that because the Reconstruction Committee’s work will take a little time. So whilst we’re waiting for them to come and tell us exactly what they need, monies will be disbursed in tranches,” she noted.

The Chairperson disclosed that the Vodafone Ghana Foundation had expressed interest in helping to build a school equipped with Information Technology for the community.

The Future Global Resources mining company, she said, had offered its uncompleted structures in Odumase, near Bogoso to government to be used as a temporal accommodation structure for the displaced victims.

On Thursday January 20, 2022, an explosion occurred along the Tarkwa-Bogoso-Ayamfuri road after a truck transporting mining explosives was involved in a crash.

The explosion destroyed the town, rendering 14 persons dead with 179 injured. Hundreds were displaced because there is no home to return to