Stanbic Employees Donate To Christ Faith Foster Home

Staff of Stanbic Bank Internal Control unit have donated items to the Christ Faith Foster Home in Fafraha, Accra as part of their annual employee community initiatives.

The items included, foodstuff, stationeries, toiletries, and an undisclosed amount of cash to support the running of the Home.

Speaking at a short ceremony to hand over the items to the Foster Home, the Head of Internal Control at Stanbic Bank Ghana, Abiana Nelson, noted that the donation forms part of the Bank’s core culture to positively impact the lives of people in communities the bank operates.

“We are extremely concerned about the welfare of our stakeholders and the people around us that is why the corporate social initiative is an integral part of our daily operations.

As employees of this great bank with Ghana’s growth at heart, we recognize how privileged we are to be in a position to give; that is why the internal control team is committed to using our altruistic efforts to create perpetual smiles and ultimately improve the world around us”, she said.

Mr. Adu Amoako, Father and Caretaker of the Home who received the items on behalf of the Home expressed his appreciation to the Stanbic team and assured them that the items will be put to good use.

He said, “Management and children of Christ Faith Foster Home are very grateful for this timely gesture. We are in awe of Stanbic Bank’s constant support for the less privileged and your posture of generosity and empathy.

Words cannot explain how grateful we are and the excitement your presence here today has brought to our lives. We pray that the good Lord will replenish whatever amount you have spent on us in thousand folds”.

The Foster Home was founded by a Ghanaian German missionary in 1972 and has since accommodated and trained hundreds of orphaned children, through the benevolence and support of kind-hearted individuals and corporate institutions.