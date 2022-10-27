Stanbic Employees support 100 Underprivileged School Children with Uniforms

Staff of Stanbic Bank’s Operations Unit have donated school uniforms to the Kotobabi TMA Basic School in Tema, as part of their annual employee community initiatives.

The staff donated over a hundred school uniforms and clothes to the pupils. Underprivileged.

Speaking at a short ceremony to hand over the items to the school, Card Operations Manager at Stanbic Bank Ghana, Prince Anderson, noted that the donation forms part of the Bank’s core culture to positively impact teaching and learning in Ghanaian communities.

He stated that “Education is a very important pillar in building a nation. At Stanbic bank, we are very concerned about national growth and that is why supporting this school is very important to us. We are glad for the opportunity to support these young children and give them access to quality education here at Kotobabi TMA.

In the past, we have renovated one of the classroom blocks and provided sanitary towels to the older female students, and this time we are focusing on the kids in kindergarten.”

“We have noticed that a number of the children do not have uniforms and sometimes show up to school wearing regular clothes. To fix this, we are donating over 100 school uniforms to the students. This is only the beginning and we will surely return to give more,” he added.

Mrs. Veronica Ghartey, Head Mistress of the Kotobabi TMA Basic School, who received the items on behalf of the school expressed her appreciation to the Stanbic team for their continuous acts of compassion.

She said, “We are very grateful for the support we have been receiving from Stanbic Bank all these years. Most of our pupils cannot afford school uniforms and show up to school in house clothes.

We are very happy to the Operations team from Stanbic for stepping in once again to help these little ones with this donation. I believe it will go a long way to help them out and encourage them all to come to school regularly.”

Stanbic Bank Ghana, as part of its commitment to making the dreams of Ghanaian children possible, has been supporting education in various ways over the years. Earlier this year the bank organized a STEM training camp for young girls in Senior High Schools.

The bank has also supported tertiary students of the University of Ghana and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology with their one-student one laptop initiative for the past two years.