Madam Rosemary Kayi, Executive Director of Stand Ghana, has presented learning materials to some 100 students in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta region.

The items; sets of exercise books, pencils, pens, erasers and mathematical sets were at an estimated cost of GH¢1,000.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the donation, Madam Kayi said the gesture was to support needy students from the Gbi-Kledzo M/A and Gbi-Atabu R.C Basic Schools.

She said the aim was to serve as a support for the needy students whose parents were struggling in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know that incomes have been affected by the pandemic so this is just our decision to support parents. We know we can’t do it all but this is our widow’s mite to help them.”

The Executive Director advised the students to study hard and aim higher since education was vital to their future.

Madam Kayi called on the students to try their best and adhere to all Covid-19 safety protocols to prevent them from the disease.

Mr Francis Awuku, Headmaster of Gbi-Atabu R.C Basic School, received the items on behalf of the schools and expressed gratitude to Stand Ghana for their gesture and support.

He urged the students to make good use of the items and also take their studies seriously.

The donation was supported by the Kenny Aruleba and Sandra Aruleba Foundation (KASAF), in the United States of America.