Stand Up To Societal Pressure – Ghanaian Youth Urged

Mrs Karen Evans Halm, the Principal Architect and Chief Operating Officer of Spektra Global has urged the youth to start their careers with the end in mind.

“The youth should know where they will like to see themselves in the future before they venture into their various fields or careers,” Mrs Halm said.

Mrs Halm who was speaking at a workshop organized by Spektra Global, as part of the 2022 International Women’s Day celebration, attended by students mainly from the Central University, Department of Architecture encouraged the students to develop the “bold, confidence and ability to explore spirit.”

She urged the students to marry Architecture, which is the art of planning, designing, and constructing into their daily lives; “you all could excel in any field of study. Stand up to societal pressure.”

She also advised young women or girls who want to become professionals to produce personal development plans towards the achievement of that dream.

She said: “Success does not come by chance, it comes through a well-thought-out plan back by commitment and discipline to follow it.”

Mrs. Halm also advised young men not to marry with the intention of making their wives – nannies or babysitters but should understand that women also have their own career plans which should not be sacrificed due to marriage.

Couples must help each other to achieve professional dreams, marriage must not be the burial grounds for anyone’s professional dreams, especially women, it is an error for a woman to burry a career path due to marriage, she said.

She again urged the youth to be inspired and also follow their passion but also seek more career advice and attend educational workshops as well.

On the relevance of the workshop, Mrs Halm said it was necessary to equip upcoming youth especially young women to help them on how to start on their careers.

“It is important for students to constantly interact with professionals in their field of study,” Mrs Halm emphasised.

Mr Frankly Kobina Enos, a student at Central University, said he was scared about the field of architecture but is optimistic as he has been exposed to the industry.

Ms Allison Antiaye, a female student said she was inspired into architecture, which was classified as a male-dominated field by leading women who also excelled in there.

Mr Jonathan Nerquaye-Tetteh lecturer at the Department of Architecture from Central University commended the organizers of the workshop which exposed the students to people in the field as well as to gather practical experience seasoned architects.