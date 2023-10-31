Standard Chartered Bank PLC – Appointment of Directors

SCB announces the appointment of Ms. Naa Adorkor Codjoe and Mr. Subhradeep Mohanty as Independent Non-Executive Director and Non-Executive Director respectively. Their appointment took effect from 26th October 2023.

Naa Adorkor Codjoe joins the Board of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC as an accomplished and seasoned enterprise risk management specialist and a chartered accountant. She has over 24 years professional working experience, 22 years of which is post qualification experience as a chartered accountant. She has background and expertise in external audit, accounting, corporate governance, risk management and business advisory.

She holds a Master of Science degree in Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) from the Columbia University, New York and an International Certificate in Enterprise Risk Management from the Institute of Risk Management, UK. She is also a proud alumnus of both the University of Ghana Business School and the China Europe International Business School where she obtained her bachelor’s and Executive MBA degrees respectively.

Naa Adorkor worked in both the Ghana and the London offices of PricewaterhouseCoopers for over 10 years. She also worked as a Risk Specialist with The Global Fund in Geneva, Switzerland. She also has extensive work and study experience from the United States of America, South Africa, Kenya, Liberia, Nigeria and Benin.

Naa Adorkor currently consults in governance and enterprise risk management – including championing the rollout of ERM in organizations, designing business continuity plans, risk registers, risk frameworks & policies, delivering bespoke ERM training courses and providing support and capacity building for senior management and board members in risk management.

Aside having attended several executive seminars and training for industry leaders by institutions such as the Harvard Business School, Naa Adorkor is a conference speaker and conference chair. She has delivered several conference papers and presentations on topical risk management issues for several organizations including the Internal Audit Agency (IAA), the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), the Ghana Police Service, the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA). She has also delivered papers and chaired the Risk Summit Africa conference for years.

Naa Adorkor is very passionate about developing and mentoring women and young people. She is the initiator of Career Pathways Series – a Career Mentoring Program for young adults in tertiary and second cycle institutions in Ghana. Through her program she’s nurtured and groomed many young professionals who are working in industry and with all the top four accounting firms – not just in Ghana but across the globe. She was recently recognized as one of the 100 Most Impactful Leaders and Change Makers in Ghana for the year 2022; and she is the recipient of the HAG 2023 Honorary Award for Outstanding Youth Development and Coaching.

Subhradeep (Monty) is the Regional CFO of Standard Chartered Bank for AME, a role he has held since 2020, and has played a key role in the ongoing transformation across the region.

Monty has over 21 years of diverse international experience with various financial institutions across Asia, USA, Africa and Middle East, with responsibilities spanning finance, strategy, risk, corporate development & business transformation.

Monty joined SCB in 2014 and was appointed as the Global CFO of Retail Banking in 2015.

He also worked in SCB India as the Country CFO between 2017 and 2020, before taking on

the current role.

Monty has been recognized by AsiaOne as “One of Asia’s top CFOs’ in 2017 and by CFO

Power List as an “Icon for Building Finance Organization” in 2019.

Before SCB, Monty worked with JP Morgan in Asia, and with American Express in USA &

Asia.

Monty is an Indian National and is based in Dubai. He is married with two children. He holds an MBA in Strategy & Finance from IIM-Ahmedabad, India and an engineering degree from IIT-Chennai, India.