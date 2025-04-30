Standard Chartered Sees Mixed Financial Results Amid Improved Asset Quality

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC reported a net profit of GH¢170.4 million for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, marking a 9% decline from GH¢186.1 million in the same period last year.

However, total comprehensive income surged to GH¢225.5 million, up sharply from GH¢57.6 million in 2024, driven by a GH¢55.1 million gain from revalued investments, offsetting weaker core earnings.

The bank’s earnings per share dipped to GH¢1.26, down from GH¢1.38 in 2024, reflecting tighter margins as net interest income fell 37% to GH¢241.8 million. Fee-based revenue showed resilience, rising 52% to GH¢69.6 million, while trading income climbed 53% to GH¢77.8 million. Operating expenses grew 35% to GH¢214.5 million, attributed to higher personnel and administrative costs.

Asset quality improved significantly, with the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio dropping to 24.17% from 30.05%, signaling stronger credit risk management. Capital adequacy ratios remained robust at 25.53%, though slightly lower than 2024’s 27.78%, while liquidity stayed healthy at 93.38%. Total assets edged up to GH¢15.57 billion, supported by a 13% increase in customer loans to GH¢2.32 billion. Deposits from customers, however, contracted by 8% to GH¢11.17 billion, prompting closer scrutiny of liquidity strategies.

Cash flow from operations fell to GH¢635.1 million from GH¢927.2 million, though strategic divestments in securities generated GH¢6.61 billion, bolstering investment liquidity. The bank emphasized adherence to risk frameworks, citing no regulatory breaches or sanctions.

Despite profit pressures, the results underscore progress in stabilizing balance sheets and managing credit risks. Investors will monitor how evolving macroeconomic conditions and deposit trends impact the bank’s ability to sustain growth in a competitive financial sector.