    SC Cup 2024: Standard Chartered’s Football Tournament to Strengthen Client Engagement and Celebrate Partnership with Liverpool FC

    By: News Ghana

    The SC Cup, an exciting 5-a-side football tournament, returns for its 2024 edition, providing Standard Chartered markets with a dynamic platform to engage with both the bank’s clients and passionate football fans across the country.

    Built on Standard Chartered’s long-standing partnership with Liverpool FC, the tournament offers a unique opportunity for corporate and employee clients to compete for the coveted SC Cup 2024 title. The competition will take place in Accra, where teams will battle for the ultimate prize—a chance to visit Anfield, the iconic home of Liverpool FC, and watch a live match.

    Asiedua Addae, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing at Standard Chartered Bank Ghana, expressed excitement over the event, stating, “Our partnership with Liverpool FC has thrived because of our shared values. The SC Cup provides us with a unique platform to actively engage our clients and soccer enthusiasts. We look forward to giving our clients the opportunity to experience the Anfield atmosphere.”

    This year’s tournament builds on the success of the SC Trophy, which has been held annually since 2015. The winners of previous editions have had the exclusive opportunity to visit Anfield, tour the club’s training grounds, receive coaching from Liverpool FC legends, and experience the rich history of one of the world’s most famous football clubs.

    Standard Chartered is the main club partner of both the Liverpool FC men’s and women’s teams, and the partnership has flourished over the past 14 seasons, offering unparalleled experiences for clients, employees, and communities connected to the bank. Through events like the SC Cup, Standard Chartered continues to strengthen its relationship with clients while celebrating the global love for football.

    Bank of Ghana Maintains Policy Rate at 27% Amid Economic Uncertainties
    Former NPP Chairman Calls for Peaceful Elections Ahead of Ghana's 7 December Polls
