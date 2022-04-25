Standard market facility inaugurated in Berekum

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, has inaugurated a standard market facility in the Berekum Municipality constructed under the first phase of the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme (GSCSP) of the World Bank.

The facility constructed at the cost of GHC7,524,001.59 has seven number 20 unit stalls, a Crèche, Police Post, passenger waiting area, toll booth and ticketing room, pavements, bus terminal and sheds, as well as installation of street lights fitted with 150 watts LED lamps.

Other aspects of the market included 60 lockable stores, health and fire posts, 10-seater water closet toilet, urinals and surfacing of a 1.35-kilometre access road.

Speaking at the ceremony as part of her working visit to the Municipality, Mad Owusu-Banahene said the market would enhance economic activities in the area and tasked the Municipal Assembly to take advantage and increase its revenue generation.

She asked the Assembly to collaborate with the Berekum Traditional Council to ensure proper maintenance of the facility.

Daasebre Dr. Amankona Diawuo II, the Paramount Chief of Berekum Traditional Area commended the government for the project and expressed the hope that the facility would spur rapid socio-economic growth and holistic development of the Municipality.

Accompanied by the paramount chief, the Regional Minister performed a ground breaking ceremony for work to begin on the second phase of the GSCSP project in the Municipality.

Works on the second phase of the project costing GHC6,856,904.53 consists of the construction of 745-metre British Inn Junction road and installation of street and traffic lights.

Other components include construction of two-storey 40-unit lockable stores, banking hall and offices, as well as another two-storey 48-unit lockable stores.