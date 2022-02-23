Standardisation process for cargo consolidation begins

The Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) has kick started a process to streamline the activities of cargo consolidators and de-consolidators in the country.

The decision was prompted by series of complaints lodged with the Authority over arbitrary charges by shipping lines and consolidators, frequent increase in charges at the port and unclaimed cargo in warehouses, among others.

A stakeholder engagement with cargo consolidators and de-consolidators was, therefore, organised in Accra to deliberate on challenges and fashion out solutions towards standardising operations.

A consolidator is a company specialising in combining cargo shipments from multiple shippers into full container loads.

Shippers have over the years benefitted from the on-time deliveries, fulfilment of fast orders, lower inventory carrying cost, lessened disruption risk and much more services offered by consolidators.

Ms. Benonita Bismarck, the Chief Executive Officer of the GSA, in her address assured industry players of the commitment of the Authority to develop the shipping and logistics sector.

She commended the consolidators for hard work, which she said was crucial to providing cost efficient services to importers and growing the shipping and logistics sector.

Ms Bismarck was optimistic that the meeting was the start of a renewed relationship between the GSA and consolidators in the quest to find amicable resolution to challenges and help propel the shipping and logistics sector.

The meeting saw over 100 consolidators in attendance, including Conship, Mass Logistics, Baj Freight, Dock to Door, Sabo Logistics, I & C shipping, AllShip Logistics and Stella Logistics.

The meeting, which also had officials of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority and Ports and Harbours Authority in attendance, discussed concerns regarding calculation of Cubic Meter (CBM), among others.