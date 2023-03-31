Standing up for one-China principle a correct choice that follows international justice, meets trend of times

By Zhong Sheng

China and Honduras signed a joint communique on March 26 on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

According to the communique, the two governments have decided to recognize each other and establish diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level, effective from the date of signature of the communique.

Honduras has thus become the 182nd country to have diplomatic relations with China.

This fully proves that adhering to the one-China principle is a correct choice that follows international justice and meets the trend of the times. It is in line with the prevailing trend and supported by the people.

The one-China principle is recognized by Resolution 2758 adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1971. It is a prevailing consensus of the international community and a basic norm in international relations.

There is but one China in the world. The government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. This is an indisputable historical and legal fact.

Honduras chooses to stand with 181 countries in the world, recognize and undertake to adhere to the one-China principle. It severs the so-called “diplomatic relations” with Taiwan, establishes diplomatic ties with the People’s Republic of China and undertakes that it shall no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan. The decision conforms to the general trend and desires of the two peoples.

The establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Honduras is fair and square, which is a historical trend that no person or force can stop.

Honduras made the political decision to recognize and undertake to adhere to the one-China principle and establish diplomatic relations with China without any precondition, which fully serves the fundamental and long-term interests of the country and its people. It is also a choice to stand on the right side of history and the side of the vast majority of countries.

In recent years, China has established or resumed diplomatic ties with Sao Tome and Principe, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Burkina Faso, El Salvador, the Solomon Islands, Kiribati and Nicaragua and other countries.

China and Honduras have opened a new chapter in bilateral relations. The establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries has removed political obstacles hindering their cooperation. By following the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, China stands ready to enhance friendly cooperation with Honduras in various fields.

The two sides will strengthen their synergy and coordination, speed up consultations on important bilateral agreements and cooperation mechanisms, reach agreements at an early date, and quickly build the “pillars” of bilateral relations.

Honduras is welcome to support and join the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and promote exchanges and mutual learning as well as practical cooperation within relevant frameworks.

Honduras said it is ready to work with China to further enhance bilateral relations, advance bilateral cooperation in various fields at full speed, and strengthen communication and coordination in multilateral fields so as to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results.

The establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Honduras will not only benefit the two peoples, but also have important significance in strengthening solidarity and cooperation among developing countries and promoting greater democracy in international relations.

The United States has been trying to hinder other sovereign countries from developing normal diplomatic relations with China recently. Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party authority has frequently made irresponsible remarks, which further exposed its attempts to seek U.S. support for its independence agenda.

China urges the U.S. to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, and earnestly deliver on its leaders’ commitment of not supporting “Taiwan independence” or “two Chinas” or “one China, one Taiwan”. It has this stern warning for the Taiwan authorities that “Taiwan independence” separatist activities go against the will and interests of the Chinese nation, reverse the course of history, and will be a dead end.

China-Honduras relations have set sail. With the joint efforts of the two sides, the ship of the China-Honduras friendship will surely ride the wind and cleave the waves, and sail toward a bright future with the sound and steady growth of bilateral relations.

It is believed that more and more countries will choose to recognize and undertake to adhere to the one-China principle, and make the political decision to establish or resume diplomatic ties with China.

(Zhong Sheng is a pen name often used by People’s Daily to express its views on foreign policy and international affairs.)