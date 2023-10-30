Stanford Seed Business Conference to focus on growth strategies, wellness

The Stanford Seed Transformation Network (SSTN), Ghana Chapter, will host the sixth edition of its annual business conference dubbed: “The Stanford Seed Network Business Conference” on Thursday November 2, 2023, in Accra.

The conference will be on the theme: “Balancing Wellness, Growth, and Legacy: The Complete Leaders Conversation.”

A statement issued in Accra the organisers said speakers would explore challenges faced by business leaders such as harmonizing health goals, relentless business pursuit, and leaving a lasting legacy.

It said the conference would bring together business leaders and esteemed subject matter experts, who would share invaluable insights and their wealth of experience to help business leaders and their teams bounce back from business setbacks.

There will be interactive panel sessions where renowned experts in the field of pursuing growth and sustainability and balancing health and wellness, including Dr. Charles Yeboah, CEO – International Community School, Mr Coby Asmah, Type Company, Dr. Kwadwo Marfo Obeng – Head of Accra Psychiatric Hospital and Madam Philippa F. Pepera – Director, Pippa’s Health Center.

The rest are Madam Judith Boate – CEO, Food Pharmacy, Madam Esther Kesewas Awhireng; Director, Primecare Medical Center, Derrydean Dadzie, CEO of Heritors Labs, and Dr. Gifty Quarshie-Ngissah, Midway Hospital.

It said participants would gain insights into the need to pursue business growth and sustainability, while balancing it with health and wellness for business leaders and their teams.

The speakers will also explore strategies required to achieve short-term success and long-term growth and sustainability, with a focus on profitability, longevity, and relevance.

Mr. Carl Richards, the President of SSTN Ghana, reiterated the Network’s commitment to pursuing sustainable business growth.

“At the heart of every business is a leader who understands the delicate balance between growth and sustainability and the theme underscored the Network’s dedication to nurturing leaders who not only achieve remarkable growth but also leave a positive mark on their communities,” he added.

He said “At SSTN, we are not just discussing business strategies; we are igniting a movement and one of our focus this year is health and wellness strategies which reflects our commitment to shaping leaders who not only drive business growth but also prioritize the health and wellness of their teams to bounce back from setbacks.”

He said they were building a future where leadership is synonymous with empathy, growth is sustainable, and legacies are meaningful.

Mr Richards said the conference aimed to empower and inspire business leaders to transform and scale their organizations with integrity and purpose.

With a global reach spanning over 1500 thriving enterprises and over 6,000 entrepreneurs in 20 emerging markets, the Stanford Seed Transformation Network is at the forefront of leadership development and community building.