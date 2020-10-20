Effective today, October 19, 2020, Ghana’s foremost investment management and advisory firm, STANLIB Ghana, is Stanbic Investment Management Services (SIMS).

The change in the trading name is a reflection of the current ownership structure of the company.

Speaking on the change, Managing Director of SIMS, Alex Asiedu, said it is important to always respond to the changing demands and needs of time if a business wants to survive in a fast-paced world.

“Change is an inevitable part of our existence as a business and when it happens, it is important to quickly respond to the demands and adapt. This is even more important for businesses that seek to grow and expand to meet the changing demands of customers”, Alex Asiedu said.

The SIMS MD assured all unit holders and the public that the change will not affect the firm’s services nor its obligations to them.

“We would like to assure our clients that their account names, structure and funds remain intact regardless of the change of name and our staff remain at post to continue offering our clients the stellar services that we are well known for. Our contact details such as telephone numbers remain unchanged as well as our operating office, Fourth Floor, Stanbic Heights, at Airport City”.

SIMS is licensed with the Ghana Securities and Exchange Commission and is registered with the National Pensions Regulatory Authority. It is a multi-specialist asset manager that connects retail and institutional clients with multiple investment opportunities across asset classes and markets.

SIMS was incorporated in 2007, and has since grown to become Ghana’s foremost investment management and advisory firm.

The firm’s products include the Cash Trust, a money market unit trust that provides competitive flexible short-term investment plans and the Income Fund Trust, a fixed income unit trust for relatively conservative investors with medium to long-term investment objectives.

The firm offers tailor made fund management services for pension schemes, institutions, corporates and associations to meet specific investment objectives and return benchmarks.

SIMS’ institutional and individual fund management proposition includes assistance in setting up the fund, investment policy statement design, templates for trust deeds, and fund rules.

The firm also offers fund management services to high net-worth individuals seeking specific investment goals such as educational funds, retirement funds (individual/private pension planning), trust funds, and endowment funds.