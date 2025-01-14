Star Assurance Celebrates 40 Years with ’40 Reasons to Smile’ Promo and Continued Commitment to Growth

Star Assurance has marked a significant milestone with the launch of its ’40 Reasons to Smile’ promotional campaign, celebrating four decades of providing trusted insurance services since its establishment in 1985.

The campaign not only honors the company’s rich history but also serves as a way to give back to its loyal customers and partners.

Boatemaa Barfour-Awuah, CEO of Star Assurance, emphasized that the initiative is designed to deepen the company’s relationship with its stakeholders, offering a gesture of appreciation for their ongoing support. “This promo gives us an opportunity to engage with our clients and partners, and to celebrate their loyalty to the brand,” Barfour-Awuah explained. The company has structured the promotion around quarterly draws, with enticing prizes up for grabs, including an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai.

This campaign highlights Star Assurance’s dedication to its motor insurance portfolio, which remains the most popular form of insurance in Ghana. According to Barfour-Awuah, the promotion aims to provide not just material rewards but also a sense of security, ensuring that customers benefit from both peace of mind and valuable perks through their motor insurance policies.

The initiative also reflects the company’s broader vision of offering more than just products, but a commitment to exclusive experiences and activities for its valued partners. Mrs. Barfour-Awuah highlighted the theme of the company’s anniversary—“Experience You Can Trust”—which encapsulates the essence of Star Assurance’s ethos. Trust, she said, is the bedrock of all their relationships, be it with customers, partners, or within the organization itself.

The company has built a strong reputation for reliability and integrity, qualities that have been integral to its growth and longevity. “As we commemorate 40 years of achievement, we reflect on our past successes and embrace the opportunities ahead,” she added, underscoring the optimism and forward-looking spirit of the company.

In a show of support for the company’s growth, Michael Kofi Andoh, Acting Commissioner of the National Insurance Commission, lauded Star Assurance’s contributions to the insurance industry in Ghana. He applauded the company for its resilience and innovation, particularly noting its foresight in separating life and non-life insurance operations ahead of regulatory changes in 2006, which led to the creation of Star Life Assurance.

The company’s remarkable performance in 2023, particularly as the top non-life insurer in the country in terms of underwriting profit, total assets, and claims paid, was also highlighted by Mr. Andoh. “Star Assurance has shown resilience in a competitive market, innovating continuously, particularly in product distribution and partnerships,” he added, cementing the company’s status as a leader in Ghana’s insurance sector.

The anniversary celebrations were attended by numerous distinguished guests, including Star Assurance’s founder Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and his wife Akosua Duffuor. Key figures in the insurance industry, such as the CEO of the Ghana Insurers Association, the President of the Insurance Brokers Association, and other senior officials, were also present to commemorate the occasion and acknowledge the company’s growth.

Since its inception in 1985, Star Assurance has become a trusted name in Ghana, offering a wide range of corporate and retail insurance services. With its expansive network of branches and retail outlets across the country, Star Assurance continues to make its products and services accessible to a wide customer base, and with its ‘40 Reasons to Smile’ promo, it promises to further strengthen its ties with both clients and partners as it embarks on its next 40 years.

The continued success of Star Assurance is a testament not only to its history but to the company’s forward-thinking approach and commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and industry leadership.