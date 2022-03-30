Star Assurance Unveils Whatsapp-enabled Virtual Distribution Channel

Star Assurance Company Limited has launched a new Whatsapp-enabled insurance distribution channel named “Pokuaa”.

Speaking at the launch of the event, the CEO of Star Assurance, Mrs. Panyin Baffour-Awuah averred that the launch of ‘Pokuaa’ is a natural consequence of the company’s continuous drive to deliver delightful experiences and value to its customers, brokers and partners. She noted that the platform will be available throughout each and every day of the year.

“Star Assurance Company Limited, as a leading brand is launching this innovative and best-in-class Whatsapp-enabled insurance distribution channel which we named ‘Pokuaa’ to create a smooth and seamless customer experience for both existing and new customers. ‘Pokuaa’ remains active 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ensuring that both customers and intermediaries can transact around the clock and in the comfort of their homes, offices and even cars.” Mrs. Panyin Baffour-Awuah

Mrs. Panyin Baffour-Awuah indicated that ‘Pokuaa’, which is also SMS enabled responds quickly and effectively to each user’s specific needs– from requests for quotes, payments, delivery of policy documents and claims filing, all in real time.

Star Assurance Company Limited Committed to Investing in Digital Tools

The CEO of Star Assurance iterated the company’s commitment to continue investing in digital tools and new technologies to further enhance the customer experience by reducing even further the turnaround time of customers transacting using any of its distribution channels.

“To remain relevant in the face of the fast-changing expectations of our clients as well the current dynamic insurance market in Ghana, we will continue to innovate, sparing no effort and resource.” Mrs. Panyin Baffour-Awuah

How to Use Pokuaa

Mrs. Panyin Baffour-Awuah explained how to use the platform. She thus, said “To initiate a transaction with Pokuaa, a client must send a Whatsapp message to 0242436160 or SMS to the *713*222# and they would immediately be able to get whatever insurance product or service they seek.”

The Chief Executive Officer moreover, assured customers of Star Assurance Company Limited that the platform is safe, and as such, customers can report claims in real time. She added that the platform also gives them the option of directly contacting any of the company’s customer service staff to swiftly respond to their business inquiries.

The latest move by Star Assurance Company Limited adds to the list of insurance companies using the whatsapp platform to drive the industry.

Recently, Imperial General Assurance, a non-life insurance solutions provider, also outdoored ‘ImperialHub’, as its latest technological innovation to assist customers to buy or renew motor insurance using WhatsApp. The new innovation dubbed ‘ImperialHub’ is to ensure quick and convenient insurance on WhatsApp for its customers.

With this new technology, customers can buy their motor insurance policies within five minutes irrespective of their locations, any day and anytime. Meanwhile, customers are only required to provide some basic information about themselves and their vehicles, and pay their premium with MoMo to get covered.