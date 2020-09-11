Final year students of Star Basic School in Tema have been mentored by old students towards this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) which commences on Monday September 14, 2020.

The mentorship programme was to encourage the students to remain confident, focused and approach the examinations with determination to pass with distinction.

Mr Kwadwo Owusu Baah, President, Star Old Students Association (SOSA), encouraged the students to aspire for greater heights.

Mr Baah, who is also a Business Director at Fixit ICT Centre, said it was important for the alumna of the school to return, and sensitize the final year students to remove any form of examination anxiety or fear from them.

He said the Association was working out a scheme to award the candidate who passed the BECE with a score of at least eight 1s and therefore urged all of 96 candidates to work hard.

Madam Aba Lokko, a member of SOSA, reminded the students that they were once like them but it took dedication, and discipline for them to excel in their first external examination which paved the way for them to build their careers.

Madam Lokko urged the final year students not to be anxious over BECE myths, saying the external examination was not different from the terminal tests.

Mr Emmanuel Ofosu Antiri, a Banker and a member of SOSA, asked the candidates not to cheat in the examinations but prepare well.

The old students distributed mathematical sets to the candidates.