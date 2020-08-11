Yours Truly had an exclusive chat with Georgina Sam, a hockey star and Prison officer

She plays for the Ghana female national team, the Black Sticks and Reformers Hockey club, as a Midfielder with exceptional skills.

Her best sports idol is Ryan Griggs, formerly of Manchester United.

Her hobbies are Reading and listening to music.

She loves Banku and fish, Tilapia as her favorite dish.

Her choice of best car is Toyota, and best television program is Ghana Most Beautiful (GMB) on TV 3.

She rates Ghana against RSA in Nairobi World Cup Qualifier as her best and most memorable match.

A country that she wants to visit is the USA and hopes the dream will come true soon.

She expressed that God Almighty is her motivation and inspiration.

Miss Georgina Sam said “or me there’s nothing to be said cos l am not aware of any Covid 19 relief package”, when asked to comment on the YEA Relief Package for 1,000 National athletes.

The hockey star urged sports administrators to think outside the box and emulate what the western world is doing with regards to sports facilities, sponsorship and all that come with it

She advised young players to be very disciplined and wait for their time.