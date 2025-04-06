STAR Ghana Foundation Invests in Cashew Farmers’ Voices with New Grant

Cashew Watch Ghana has received a GHS500,000 grant from STAR Ghana Foundation to support the second phase of its “Amplifying the Voices of Cashew Farmers” Project.

This funding will enable the organization to continue advocating for smallholder cashew farmers in four districts of the Bono Region: Jaman North, Jaman South, Banda, and Tain all in Bono Region.

The project aims to enhance farmer engagement in policy discussions, strengthen grassroots advocacy, and promote transparency in the cashew value chain.

Raphael Godlove Ahenu, National Coordinator of Cashew Watch Ghana, expressed enthusiasm for the grant, stating, “This support will help us reach more farmers, especially women and youth, and strengthen their voices in governance.”

Key activities will include community education forums, capacity-building workshops on policy advocacy, radio talk shows, and district-level discussions with stakeholders.

Over 1,000 farmers are expected to benefit directly, with an estimated 5,000 people reached through various awareness campaigns.

STAR Ghana Foundation is committed to empowering citizens for sustainable development and believes that supporting Cashew Watch Ghana aligns with their vision of fostering an engaged civil society.

Cashew Watch Ghana continues to advocate for the inclusion of farmers’ voices in national agricultural policy discussions, ensuring their concerns are addressed in Ghana’s evolving tree crop sector.