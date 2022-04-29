STAR Ghana Foundation launches Active Citizenship Strategy  

STAR Ghana Foundation has launched a report known as the Active Citizenship Strategy to engage citizens to effectively demand and contribute to an equitable society.

The Active Citizenship Strategy provides a framework to support the Foundation and other stakeholders to promote and strengthen innovative models of active citizenship initiatives in the country.

It is also to guide the Foundation in its active citizenship work for the period 2022 to 2027.

It was launched in Tamale under the theme: “Fostering Active Citizenship for Inclusive and Sustainable Development in Ghana”.

Mr Mawuli Dake, Active Citizenship Strategy Lead at STAR Ghana Foundation, said it had five priorities to achieve, which included the set-up and management of Active Citizenship Strategy fund, support for building coalitions and alliances, facilitating membership, providing thought leadership on citizenship in Ghana and to serve as centre for active citizenship.

Mr Dake said the STAR Ghana Foundation through the Active Citizenship Strategy would create an ecosystem for individuals and groups to be actively involved in the development of the country.

Alhaji Ibrahim-Tanko Amidu, Executive Director of STAR Ghana Foundation, also added that the Active Citizenship Strategy was geared towards the key areas of the Foundation, which were active citizenship and local philanthropy.

He said being a citizen was associated with rights and responsibilities and thus citizens should not only claim rights but should be responsible as well.

He said, “for development to be sustainable, it has to come from within and that is the concept of active citizenship.”

He said active citizenship was important because if citizens were actively involved in development and benefited equally from the process, sustainable development was certain.