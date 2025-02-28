STAR-Ghana launches Fulbe Integration Manual to address discrimination in the society

STAR Ghana Foundation has launched the Fulbe Integration Manual with the call to support the integration of the Fulbe (Fulanis) ethnic community across the country into Ghanaian society.

The manual forms part of STAR Ghana Foundation’s initiatives in addressing peace and conflicts, primarily in the Northern region and other parts of the country, on the marginalization of the Fulani people.

It was developed with support from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the United Kingdom (UK) as a policy document to deal with the challenges and stereotypes against Fulanis in the country.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, the Executive Director of STAR Ghana Foundation, Mr. Ibrahim-Tanko Amidu, called for the need to include Fulanis in the socio-economic growth of the country.

He said, however, that the exclusion of the Fulanis as a result of stereotypes will not augur well in nation-building, saying that they have contributed immensely towards the growth of the economy.

According to him, the Fulanis are entrepreneurs and not only cattle herdsmen, and again explained that some have occupied managerial positions in both public and private sectors, hence the introduction of the manual will help address social exclusion and discrimination in the society.

“The manual includes guidelines to support government, civil society organizations (CSOs), traditional authorities among others to enhance inclusive policies that embraces the rights of the citizenry including Fulanis,” he explained.

The Head of the National Council of Fulani Chiefs, Alhaji Iddrissu Mohammed Bingle said the manual will deeply address the citizenship rights of Fulanis, marginalization, stereotypes among others, adding that the media must also not limit conflicts to one particular ethnic group.

He however applauded STAR Ghana Foundation and stakeholders in the peace and security space for making inputs in the manual and said the gesture will bridge the gap in social discrimination.

Head of Programmes at STAR Ghana, Madam Eunice Agbenadzi said Fulanis have lived in the country for over a century, hence governments must create a conducive environment for all in the areas of healthcare, education, among others for easy access.

Report by Ben LARYEA