Star JHS holds maiden graduation ceremony 

Star Junior High School at the Tema West Municipality held its maiden graduation and awards ceremony for 137 graduates who recently completed the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

It was on the theme “Quality Basic Education: The Role of Stakeholders.”

Speaking to Ghana News Agency at the ceremony, Mr. David Acolatse, the Management Committee Chairperson, said since its establishment in 1975, it was the first time that the school was holding a graduation ceremony for final-year students.

The changes, he said, had come because of the innovations and responsibility of the current headmistress at the JHS level.

He then congratulated the graduates, wished them well for the years ahead, and sought God’s strength and success as they embarked on a new journey in life.

Mr Jeremiah Obuobi, an entrepreneur, lecturer, and expert in product design who was the guest speaker, said the ceremony was a historic journey for the school and opened a new chapter in the story of the institution.

He stated that since the establishment of the school, it had helped in shaping the lives of countless students, including him, and had also impacted the knowledge of a lot of students.

“This ceremony was not only organised with the combination of years of hard work, education, and dedication, but rather a turning point in a moment of transformation for both students and our community.

“Basic education equips our students with fundamental skills, essential knowledge, and the test for learning that transcends the classroom by empowering them to think critically and communicate effectively to contribute meaningfully to their communities,” he added.

Mr Obuobi noted some challenges the school faced that hindered the progress of quality education, which included the closure of school facilities.

The location of the school due to poor infrastructure underscores the urgent need for collective action. This is an open reminder that education cannot flourish in an environment of neglect.

He called on all stakeholders near and far to contribute to the betterment of the school and create a conducive environment for its growth and development.

Some of the basic needs include a projector, wireless mouse, keyboard, 400 plastic chairs, printers, paving of yards, two sets of jerseys for both girls and boys, and a pavilion, among others.

He added that, whether they are an alumnus, parents, a concerned member of the community, or a local business, their involvement can make a significant impact.

Mrs Felicia Akpene Dogbe, the Headmistress of the school, also congratulated the last-match students of the old curriculum in the education system and appealed to parents and stakeholders to support the improvement of the school’s infrastructure.

Madam Nancy Amponsah, representing the Municipal Director of Education for Tema West Municipality, told the Ghana News Agency that it was a collective responsibility of all stakeholders, to complement the effects of the government in raising the standards of quality education.

She congratulated the graduates for a job well done to overcome all academic challenges.

Mr Robert Suapim, an Entrepreneur and Consultant to the Ministry of Education for the Tema West Municipal Assembly promised to work with the school’s management to lift its image of becoming one of the best three schools in the municipality.

He prayed for God’s blessings and assured the authorities that some alumnus who were in high places would support the improvement of the school and place it strategically on the map of the Ghana Education Service.

The graduation ceremony had students displaying their talents through choreography, recitation of poetry and a parade by the Star Cadet Force.

Again, the out-going prefects were rewarded for their efforts during their tenure and aided to hand over their positions to the incoming prefects.