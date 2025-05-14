Star Pensions Trust Emerges from Pensol Capital Trust Rebrand

Pensol Capital Trust, a prominent corporate trustee and pension fund manager, has officially rebranded as Star Pensions Trust, a change that will take effect in 2025.

The move aligns the company with its parent organization, Star Assurance Group, and signals a renewed focus on modern, client-centric pension solutions for individuals and institutions in Ghana and the diaspora.

Operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of Star Assurance Group, Star Pensions Trust will continue as a private limited liability company, offering a full range of pension and fund management services. These include Tier 2 Occupational Pension Scheme management, Provident Fund administration, employer-sponsored retirement schemes, welfare fund oversight, and general fund management.

Kofi Odei Frimpong, Chief Executive Officer of Star Pensions Trust, emphasized that the rebrand reflects the company’s evolution and commitment to innovation in retirement planning. “This is more than just a name change it represents our growth and forward-thinking approach to helping clients achieve financial security in retirement,” he said. “We remain dedicated to providing dependable, transparent, and innovative pension solutions for all stakeholders.”

Formerly known as Pensol Capital Trust, the newly rebranded entity operates as a licensed and regulated corporate trustee, specializing in pension trust management and welfare schemes. With a mission to simplify and enhance pension planning, Star Pensions Trust aims to strengthen its position as a preferred partner for employers and individual savers across Ghana and beyond.

The rebranding underscores the company’s strategic positioning within Ghana’s pension and investment landscape, reinforcing its ability to deliver tailored solutions that support long-term financial well-being. As regulatory demands and customer expectations evolve, Star Pensions Trust’s refreshed identity reflects its readiness to adapt while maintaining its core commitment to reliability and innovation in pension management.