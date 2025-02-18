Stargo announces new single ‘Growing Pains’ featuring Lyrical Joe

Stargo has shared the release date for his upcoming collaboration with rising hotshot rapper Lyrical Joe. The track, titled ‘Growing Pains,’ will showcase the two Hip-Hop stars’ conscious style of rap and sick flows, promising nothing but thrill.

The last time we heard from Stargo was on last year’s ‘Freaky’ with Richie Rhymes, a menacing Hip-Hop track that saw the rapper flex his beastly flown once again. For those who can never seem to get enough of the skilled emcee, ‘Growing Pains,’ is poised to be a reprise of his elegance with the mic.

“As rappers, we wish to stay in the game forever because it is all we know. While fame comes with a lot of growth that we appreciate, it also comes with a lot of pain–growing pains. It’s a bittersweet feeling seeing those who once idolized us taking our place,” Stargo said of his upcoming release.

He adds, “After recording the track, I couldn’t think of anyone other than Lyrical Joe. He’s one of the new artists right now that is banging out there, so I had to put him on the song. I reached out to him and all was done and dusted in a few days.”

‘Growing Pains’ will arrive in music stores worldwide on March 1, 2025. Don’t miss out on this lyrically rich song from two of Ghana’s best. Anticipate!