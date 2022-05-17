Stark Energy provides training on safe loading and unloading of LPG with Dry Gas Couplings

Stark Energy Engineers in collaboration with MANNTEK Sweden undertook intensive training for Petroleum Companies on the safety of loading and unloading Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) couplings.

The well known Energy Company, Stark Energy Limited is an innovative company made up of a team of highly experienced multi-disciplined engineers focused on providing tailor-made engineering solutions with safety as its hallmark and represents the following companies in Ghana; ELAFLEX-Germany, FAUDI AVIATION & DIESEL FILTRATION – Germany, PARLYM-France, and DEC- Belgium.

During the training, participants were taken through the failsafe function of couplings and Unwanted disconnections of fittings which could increase the risk of serious accidents.

In general, ACME couplings are considered safe and widespread. However, there is the risk of excessive leakage (gas release).

The uncoupling process can damage properties, cause economic losses, and increase taxes safety risks, and reputational damage to LPG Marketing.Training of engineers on Petroleum products.

Meanwhile, Tema Fuel Company Operations Manager Andrew Owusu Baafi said: “The MANNTEK Dry Gas Coupling is safe and quick to install. There is no spillage.”

As a result, there’s no need to worry about leaks when loading with it; therefore, I use it. I urge all posts to use the Manntek Dry Gas Couplings because they are more efficient very effective”.

He went ahead to enumerate some benefits of the Dry Gas Couplings:

• Minimal risk of LPG related fire incidents

• No loss of LPG/spillage during loading/discharge

• No venting after LPG loading /discharge

• “Easy to Use” – design saves time

• Environmentally friendly

• Safe for handling LPG in liquid & vapor phases.

• Elimination of human error

• Minimized health risks