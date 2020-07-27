The Black Starlets, and two female national teams -Black Princesses and the Black Maidens will soon begin camping ahead of their respective qualifiers in September.

This has become necessary as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his last address to the nation on Sunday, July 26, 2020 eased some restrictions on sporting activities, but with emphasis on national teams. The President in June eased the restrictions on non-contact sports.

“Our female Under-20 and Under-17 national football teams have been given the clearance to go into their respective training camps to begin preparations towards their FIFA and CAF-sanctioned international matches, which begin in September,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The President, however, cautioned the handlers of the various national teams to observe the COVID-19 protocols issued the Government:

“Whilst in training, the playing, technical and management teams must observe strictly all the protocols issued by Government, CAF and FIFA against COVID-19.

The three National teams broke camp in March, following restrictions on contact sports as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Black Maidens [women’s U-17] have a World Cup qualifying game against Nigeria whilst the Black Princesses [women’s U-20], have a World Cup qualifying game against Guinea-Bissau.

The Black Starlets [Men’s U-17] on the other hand will be preparing towards the upcoming WAFU Championship slated for Benin in September.

President Akufo-Addo further reiterated that restrictions on all other contact sports remains suspended.

“All other team and contact sports, and competitive sporting events remain suspended till further notice,” the president said in his address.

