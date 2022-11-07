StarLife Assurance donates to Kressner Children’s Home

The Kressner Handmaids Children’s Home at Kodjo Ashong in the Amasaman Municipality of the Greater Accra Region has received a variety of gifts and a check from StarLife Assurance Limited.

The donation forms part of the activities of the 17th anniversary celebrations of the Company.

The items donated included bags of rice and beans, gallons of oil, provisions, drinks, cleaning detergents, exercise books, notebooks, pens, pencils, erasers, poster colours, and a cheque for GHC10,000.

The Chief Operations Officer, StarLife Assurance, Mrs Bernice Quainoo, in a release, said theCompany had always prioritised the well-being of children in its social impact initiatives.

She said the items would enable the children to enjoy the upcoming festive season without feeling left out.

Mrs Quainoo lauded the good works of the caregivers and assured of their support to give the children a good future.

Sr. Mary Alice Kezier Kizita Otoo, the Administrator, Kressner Handmaids Children’s Home, who received the items appreciated StarLife Assurance for having them in mind despite economic challenges.

“Benefactors like you keep this home running and give hope to these children,” she added.

She gave the assurance that not only would the items be used for the maximum benefit of the children, but the Home would always remember the love shown to them.

Kressner Handmaids Children’s Home, operated by Roman Catholic Nuns of the Accra Archdiocese, has been operating for seven years, housing about 40 children aged between 4years and 15years.

The Orphanage also operates the Divine Provident School, which is open to children in the community.