StarLife Assurance, Roverman Productions for Annual Festival of Plays to Promote Life Insurance Awareness

StarLife Assurance, a leading life insurance provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Roverman Productions for the upcoming Festival of Plays, set to take place from December 24, 2024, to January 5, 2025, at the National Theatre.

This collaboration underscores StarLife’s ongoing commitment to supporting the arts, while simultaneously promoting the importance of life planning, security, and overall well-being.

The partnership will see StarLife highlight its Ultimate Protection Plan, a comprehensive life insurance solution designed to offer a robust financial safety net for dependents in the event of a policyholder’s death. The plan covers life insurance, critical illness, and total and permanent disability, ensuring that loved ones are protected from financial hardship.

Kakra Duffuor-Nyarko, CEO of StarLife Assurance, emphasized the company’s belief in the power of storytelling and the arts as tools for education and inspiration. “Our partnership with Roverman Productions presents an exciting opportunity to contribute to Ghana’s entertainment industry while highlighting the importance of securing one’s future and ensuring peace of mind through life insurance,” she said.

Throughout the festival, attendees will have the chance to enjoy world-class theatrical performances centered around family-oriented themes, aligning with the values of the Ultimate Protection Plan. The event also provides a platform for StarLife to engage with festival-goers and educate them on the benefits of life insurance, with experts on hand to discuss coverage options.

With its focus on family security and financial protection, the Festival of Plays serves as an ideal setting for StarLife Assurance to connect with the public, raise awareness about its life insurance offerings, and encourage individuals to prioritize their future well-being. This collaboration reflects both organizations’ shared dedication to empowering the community and enriching lives through the combined power of arts and financial security.