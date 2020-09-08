Star Life Assurance, an insurance company has handed a brand new 45-seater Hyundai Universe Race Prime to Accra Hearts of Oak as part of its new partnership with the Ghana Premier League (GPL) club.

Hearts of Oak took delivery of the bus worth $50,000 at a colourful ceremony in Accra to launch the new partnership between the two outfits.

The bus is designed predominantly with mauve colour with the Hearts logo at the taking the side ends of the bus.

Mrs. Kakra Duffuor Nyarko, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of StarLife Assurance said that her outfit was delighted with the long term partnership with the Phobians.

This is a partnership of equals as Hearts of Oak has shown time and again as being the masters of their field with a long history, commitment to excellence, and a strong sense of community engagement,” she said.

She said the novel partnership was dubbed “Phobia Assure” and was created by Phobia fans for Phobia fans. She said the “Phobia Assure” would provide insurance protection that protects every aspect of life.

She added that the “Phobia Assure” would give the fans chance to financially support their favourite club while earning commission for themselves by marketing the “Phobia Assure” products.

“With the new Phobia Assure, Phobians can sign on to policies such as Phobia Ultimate Protection Plan, Phobia WealthMaster Plan, Phobia Child Life, and Phobia HomeCall. Phobians and friends of Phobia can be assured of our pledge to provide exceptional service,” she said.

Togbe Afede XIV, the Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak said the partnership meant a great day in the history of the club.

He said it was just one of the many things that that they would be rolling out over the next few months to underscore their desire for dominance in Africa.

“We indeed want to transform this club, and so you will be seeing after this several other commercial initiatives,” he said.

Mr. Frederick Moore, Managing Director of the club charged the Phobia family to patronize the insurance products to make the partnership a successful one.

“Let’s make it a unique partnership so we know we are the premier club,” Mr. Moore said.

Mr. Mark Addo, the Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said partnership like this was the way to go in operating a football club.

He admonished football clubs to desist from depending on owners to and few board members to finance their clubs as it has collapsed many clubs in Ghana.

He congratulated both parties and noted the GFA would support to make it successful.

The duration for the partnership remains unclear but it is understood that Hearts of Oak could earn a minimum rate of 28 million cedis in five years if they are able to play their part well in the partnership.