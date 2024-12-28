Starlink Announces Price Hike for Nigerian Customers, Effective January 2025

Starlink, the satellite internet service provider, has informed its Nigerian customers of an impending price increase, set to take effect on January 27, 2025.

This adjustment, which will see subscription costs rise significantly, aims to support the company’s ongoing investments in its network infrastructure across Nigeria.

In an email to customers, Starlink explained that the price hike is necessary to “continue enhancing the Starlink network and provide reliable, high-quality service.” The company emphasized its commitment to improving the user experience through better infrastructure, although the move has sparked concerns about affordability for many Nigerians.

Under the new pricing structure, the lowest-tier monthly subscription will rise from $48 to $95, a nearly 100% increase. Additionally, the mobile global roaming service will now cost $910 per month. These changes will affect both new and existing customers, with the latter seeing the adjustments in their upcoming billing cycles.

This marks Starlink’s second attempt at raising prices in Nigeria. In October 2024, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) blocked a similar increase, citing the company’s failure to secure the necessary regulatory approvals. However, sources indicate that the NCC is now preparing to approve tariff hikes for telecom operators, including Starlink, in the first quarter of 2025, as reported by TechCabal. This regulatory shift may explain Starlink’s decision to push ahead with its price adjustments.

The announcement is expected to have significant implications for Nigeria’s internet market, particularly in the satellite internet segment. While the price increases are aimed at enhancing service quality through infrastructure improvements, they also raise important questions about the affordability of these services for the average Nigerian consumer. As Starlink leads the way with this price adjustment, it may set a precedent for other internet providers in the country, particularly as competition in the telecom sector intensifies.

For consumers, the price hike may prompt concerns about the broader cost of internet services in Nigeria. Despite the promise of better connectivity and enhanced services, affordability remains a key challenge, especially as more Nigerians turn to satellite internet as a solution in areas with poor terrestrial network coverage.

As Starlink and other service providers await the NCC’s approval of tariff increases, all eyes will be on how the regulatory body balances the need for improved service quality with the goal of ensuring accessible internet options for Nigeria’s population. The coming months will be critical in shaping the future of Nigeria’s internet landscape, as both providers and consumers adjust to these significant pricing changes.