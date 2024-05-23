Starlink Becomes 3th Largest Internet Provider in Nigeria in Q4 2023

Elon Musk’s Starlink has emerged as Nigeria’s third largest Internet Service Provider (ISP) by subscriber numbers in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023, according to the latest data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The NCC’s report revealed that Starlink’s active customer base in Nigeria surged to 23,897 in Q4 2023, making it one of the leading ISPs in the country. This marks a significant increase from Q3 2023, when Starlink had 11,207 customers, reflecting a 113% quarter-on-quarter growth.

Spectranet, one of Nigeria’s oldest ISPs, maintained its leading position in the market with 113,869 active customers. FiberOne came in second with 27,000 active users by the end of 2023.

As of the end of 2023, there were 245 licensed ISPs in Nigeria, according to the NCC’s database. However, only 106 of these ISPs had active customers in Q4 2023, with a total of 262,206 active customers among them. This figure is relatively low compared to the 163.8 million active internet subscriptions held by the four major mobile network operators in Nigeria: MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile.

In 2024, seven new ISPs have been licensed, increasing the total number of licensed ISPs in Nigeria to 252.

Despite its higher costs compared to local ISPs, Starlink has sparked significant interest among Nigerians since its official launch in January 2023. Its satellite service has been particularly attractive to residents in areas with poor internet connectivity. Many local ISPs, in operation for several years, have far fewer customers than Starlink has amassed in just one year.

In a bid to attract more Nigerian customers, Starlink announced a 45% price reduction on its router last month. The router, initially priced at $533, was reduced to $293 in April 2024. However, the monthly subscription fee for Starlink’s internet service remains unchanged at $25 per month.

Although Starlink officially launched in Nigeria in January 2023, Nigerians had been pre-ordering its hardware since 2022. The company initially quoted its prices in dollars—$600 for the hardware and $43 for the subscription—but switched to pricing in naira upon its official announcement.