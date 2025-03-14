Starlink Expands to Niger, Defying Cyber Woes to Target Africa’s Digital Gap

Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture Starlink has launched services in Niger, marking its 19th African market despite recent setbacks across his tech empire.

The expansion, announced by Musk on his social platform X, follows a turbulent week that saw X hit by a major cyberattack and Tesla grapple with vandalism incidents. Starlink’s entry into Niger—a landlocked nation where less than 25% of the population has internet access—comes under a November 2024 partnership with the government, aiming to blanket the country with connectivity over five years.

The move deepens Starlink’s foothold in a region where unreliable infrastructure and geopolitical instability have stifled digital growth. By leveraging low-orbit satellites to bypass ground-based limitations, the service targets remote communities in Niger, where mobile broadband penetration hovers near 18%. A SpaceX spokesperson framed the rollout as a “transformational” step toward integrating millions into the global economy, though pricing details remain undisclosed.

Musk’s Africa play is equal parts ambition and opportunism. While Starlink’s tech offers a lifeline to underserved regions, its expansion coincides with rising scrutiny over foreign-owned infrastructure in sensitive markets. Niger’s military-led government, isolated since its 2023 coup, may view the partnership as a bridge to global markets amid strained Western ties. Yet challenges persist: Rival projects like Google’s Loon (scrapped in 2021) and Eutelsat’s Konnect underscore the financial and logistical hurdles of rural connectivity.

For Starlink, Africa represents a high-risk, high-reward frontier. While monthly fees—currently ~$50 in Nigeria—remain out of reach for many, the service has gained traction among businesses and NGOs. Yet Musk’s simultaneous battles with cyberthreats and Tesla’s operational woes spotlight the fragility of his multi-pronged ventures. As Starlink’s African footprint grows, so does the stakes: Can it sustain momentum in markets where affordability and political winds are as unpredictable as the Sahara’s dunes?