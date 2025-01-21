Starlink Subscription Cheaper Than Leading ISPs in Several African Countries, Analysis Shows

An analysis by Rest of World has revealed that in at least five of the 16 African countries where Starlink is available, a monthly subscription to the satellite internet service is cheaper than the leading fixed internet providers.

The report highlights Ghana as a notable example, where Starlink’s subscription costs just $33 a month—less than half the $71 charged by the top fixed ISP in the country.

Other countries where Starlink is more affordable than local ISPs include Kenya, Cape Verde, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe. In Zimbabwe, Starlink is particularly cost-effective, with the leading ISP charging $633 per month compared to Starlink’s $30.

However, the analysis notes that these subscription prices do not account for the initial cost of Starlink hardware, which varies across countries. For instance, the Starlink Mini costs around $178 in Kenya, while a standard kit in Nigeria could cost up to $381.

Rest of World’s comparison was based on data from each country’s communications authority and the prices listed on the websites of leading ISPs. Prices were converted into U.S. dollars for consistency.

Despite the generally lower cost of Starlink, the company’s pricing structure remains dynamic, as SpaceX periodically adjusts prices to reflect market conditions. As a result, the monthly service fee could fluctuate over time.

In Nigeria, Starlink’s monthly service fee of $48.47 is significantly higher than the $9.59 charged by the leading local provider, marking the stark contrast in affordability across different African nations.

This growing accessibility to more affordable internet could offer promising solutions for regions where reliable internet is a challenge.