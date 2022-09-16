Stars4Qatar lottery launched to support Black Stars’ World Cup Campaign

The first ever Stars4Qatar lottery has been launched to support the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup tournament in Qatar.

The fund, which was brought together by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), in partnership with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the National Lottery Authority (NLA) is to generate funds for the senior national team ahead of the Mundial.

Winners of the lottery would get the chance to win a fully paid expense trip to the World Cup.

Mr. Tony Aubynn, Executive Council Member at the GFA said, ” The key purpose of this initiative is to whip up the interest of Ghanaians, raise funds and also rally support for our gallant Black Stars ahead of the World Cup”.

He urged Ghanaians to get involved in the Stars4Qatar lottery as this was an opportunity for supporters to stand a chance of making it to the World Cup and generate more funds for the national team.

Dr. Haruna Osman Tweneboah, the Director of Finance at the MoYS at the launch shared his excitement on partnering to support the Black Stars of Ghana.

“This has come at the right time for us to rally behind the red, gold, black and green national flag,” he said.

Dr. Osman Tweneboah said the ministry was working with various stakeholders to provide all the necessary support for the national team to ensure that their journey to Qatar would be successful.

He stated that this was the reason the ministry had partnered with the GFA, GTA and the NLA to support the team as they take on the world.

Mr. George Andah, former deputy minister of Communications and a member of the fundraising committee urged Ghanaians to rally their support behind the Black Stars as they seek to bring the World Cup to Ghana.

The Head of Marketing Centre at the National Lottery Authority, Mr. Benard Buamah assured the various individuals who would be participating that the draw for the lottery would be free and fair as the NLA remains the only body allowed to operate lottery in Ghana.

The Stars 4 Qatar lottery would be for a period of seven weeks as interested participants would have to dial *899# and follow the prompt with as low as GH₵2 to take part in the draw.