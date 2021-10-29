Start Breast Cancer Awareness At SHS Level – Olla Williams

Founder of the Senior High Schools (SHS) Sanitation Programme, Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams has called for the awareness on Breast Cancer and related issues to begin in schools.

After touring St. Louis SHS, he said it would be better if young female students are aware of Breast Cancer, and know much about their bodies.

Mr. Olla Williams who was also contributing to the annual Breast Cancer celebrations in October expressed that schools heads have a big role to play, as they need to support the female students.

He noted that many female students are not aware of many things on their body, as sex education is not frequent, and some of the students are just adventurous.

He suggested that students must be taught everything that they need to know to make them better and it is important that they must know about Breast Cancer and other ailments in their private parts.

He said the Schools Sanitation programme has been highly successful, and thanked Unilever Ghana, the major sponsor.

He also commended the school heads who have supported him over the years as well as the students who comported themselves very well.

According to him, the next School Sanitation would be exciting as they have added other concepts like television series and other events to make it more interesting.

Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams is CEO of One-On-One Foundation and Dreamland Sports Plus.

He is also the Youth Coordinator of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), and wants more girls to do sports.

He congratulated all Ghanaians who supported the Commonwealth Games Association of Ghana during the relay of the Queen’s Baton.