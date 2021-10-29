StarTimes Ghana poised to give improved coverage of the Ghana Premier League

StarTimes Ghana the official Broadcaster of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) has announced that they are prepared to offer quality coverage of the 2021/22 football season, which commence over the weekend.

Mrs. Akorfa Banson Marketing Manager of StarTimes said at a meeting with the media that, the desire to provide an improved package for the GPL had resulted in the decision of the company to invest $1,000,000 into the production of quality football matches to subscribers of StarTimes Channels.

She noted that, though the coverage of the 2020/21 GPL saw an improvement upon the previous one, the coming season would be better because they had taken into consideration some of their shortfalls and criticisms from the public to deliver quality services to their subscribers this season.

“StarTimes Ghana is opened to constructive criticisms from the sports media but the projection of the brand” Ghana Premier League” should be seen as the positive sign of our own,”.

Mr. Felix Ahonzo Chief Operations Officer of StarTimes Ghana said they were eager to start production for the Real Tamale United match on Sunday with the crew boarding flights with equipment.

He noted that their mission was not only to cover the GPL but also to project the positive aspects of Ghana football to the outside world.