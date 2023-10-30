StarTimes to Broadcast 67th Ballon D’or ceremony

StarTimes has announced to broadcast live the most-awaited award ceremony of the year, the 2023 Ballon d’Or, which will get underway on Monday (Oct 30) in Paris, France.

The Ballon d’Or 2023 ceremony promises to be a star-studded celebration of one of the most memorable seasons in football history, and you can watch it all unfold live in HD on StarTimes channel 245 from 7:45pm.

Will Lionel Messi land an expected eighth crown? Or will Manchester City’s treble-winning Erling Haaland emerge victorious?

Lionel Messi is the leading contender for the men’s award after crowning his glittering career with a World Cup triumph in Qatar in December – although Erling Haaland is his closest rival having scored 52 goals in all competitions as Manchester City claimed a historic treble.

Five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo did not receive a nomination, but recent winners Luka Modric and Karim Benzema are in the running for a memorable event tonight.

There will be a number of other awards on the night, including the Puskas Award, for the best goal, the Yashin Trophy, for the best goalkeeper, and the Kopa Trophy, for the best Under-21 player.

