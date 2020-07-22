Chinese pay television company StarTimes on Tuesday said it will resume broadcasting of the National Basketball Association (NBA) 2019/20 season on July 30 to Kenyan subscribers after nearly five months break occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aldrine Nsubuga, regional marketing director of StarTimes, said the NBA games will be unlike any previous year with social distancing requirements keeping fans away and the action taking center stage at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex, inside Disney World in Orlando, Florida in the United States.

“We are excited to add more sports offerings for our subscribers. Basketball lovers in Kenya can now look forward to action coming back on their screens through the ESPN channel,” Nsubuga said.

He noted that only the best 22 of the league’s 30 teams will participate and each team will play eight games to finish the regular season. Enditem

