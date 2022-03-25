Startup NOTHING to launch debut smartphone to compete with Apple

Co-founder and director of the Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus Carl Pei unveils their latest OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro during its launch event in Bangalore, on May 14, 2019. - The OnePlus 7 series was simultanesously launched globally from three different countries India, US, and Europe. (Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Co-founder and director of the Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus Carl Pei unveils their latest OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro during its launch event in Bangalore, on May 14, 2019. - The OnePlus 7 series was simultanesously launched globally from three different countries India, US, and Europe. (Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

A start-up called Nothing has revealed plans to bring its debut smartphone to market in mid-2022, promising that its brand will become the most compelling alternative to Apple smart devices.

The smartphone, known currently as phone (1), will be its second hardware launch after its ear buds and will come with a bespoke version of Android called Nothing OS.

Its loft ambitions and plan to enter the crowded smartphone market were outlined in a presentation by CEO and co-founder Carl Pei, who described the current mobile device ecosystem as “mundane” and vowed to make its offering unique.

Actual detail on the upcoming device were sparse apart from the fact it will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and Nothing’s own OS.

Speaking about the company generally, Pei claimed it would eventually be in a position to challenge Apple, with plans to set its device and operating system at the heart of a more open environment compatible with other brands.

However, he also acknowledged it was entering a very competitive space.

“It is hard to stand out in the market, plenty have tried and plenty…have failed”, he said, adding for Nothing the “market timing is right, the resources are right and the people are right”.

The company has raised $144 million to date and plans to open a $10 million funding round for its supporter community next month.

It has also set-up its supply chains and employed 300 people covering a range of expertise, including those from the technology, design and fashion industries in preparation for its smartphone launch.

